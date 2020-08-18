Monday marked 366 days – thanks, leap year – since my 32-hour drive from Florida concluded and my move to Arizona became official.
When I first accepted this job last August – and two days before I graduated college – it didn’t feel real that I was packing my bags and moving 2,400 miles across the country to a part of the world I had never visited. And sometimes, it still doesn’t feel real.
However, 367 days later, I look back and thank myself for making a decision that resulted in me leaving my friends and family to challenge myself and take on new opportunities in life.
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Yuma and the state of Arizona. I’ve met tons of tremendous people, and it never hurts that I’m capable of teeing it up virtually every day with the great amount of sunshine this city receives.
They say take risks while you’re young, and I fully recommend one to take on new challenges.