Someone I follow on Instagram recently asked his followers: After this pandemic is over, what will you never take for granted again?
For me, it’s my co-workers. I miss them. I’m even beginning to forget what some of them look like.
For most others, it’s toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Here are some of the other replies: hugs, big “embracing” hugs; grocery store employees, healthcare workers, teachers and truck drivers; opening doors with my hands; sunlight; a packed subway; touching my face; my elders; coughing and thinking it’s probably nothing; my library; my strong immune system; that paycheck; onions; voting; human touch; oxygen; the gym; eating out with friends; sports; Lysol; going to school; holding hands; traveling; daycare; going to a movie; the outside; going to church.
And my favorite: life.