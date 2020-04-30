One of our family projects this spring has been a garden in the backyard.
I’m not a great gardener, but my kid and my husband are both pretty decent at it.
And lately, it’s been a nice side project to tend to during this time of quarantine. We started it in late February, and we’ve slowly added to it.
Kale has been growing like gangbusters. We’ve also harvested some radishes and a few delicious strawberries. And we’ve got green cherry tomatoes that look like they will be amazing in the very near future. There’s one little lonely cucumber growing, but lots of flowers.
Less successful were the sugar snap peas, and our banana pepper plants don’t seem to have much going on.
However, it’s been a great project to get us out of the house. And there’s something to be said for growing your own food, even in small amounts!