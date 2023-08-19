I finally had the chance to see “Talk to Me,” the latest A24 film that’s currently out in theaters. And I must say, color me impressed because I didn’t think I could feel so caught up in the urgently terrifying pull of the film’s key moments – especially since it’s the directors’ freshman film! And I can’t quite put my finger on why this one was particularly different. Describing it simply to my mother who never watches this sorta film, it sounds a lot like just an average horror flick. But I do feel that “Talk to Me” breaks some unspoken rules that we’ve grown comfortable expecting from the genre. It’s also interesting to see how disconnected everyone is from each other, how life is increasingly experienced through digital means and viewing screens that, yeah, it makes sense why people today might be more fascinated than scared by the thought of reaching “beyond the veil.”
First Take: "Talk to Me"
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
