I’ve had a few run-ins with tarantulas in the desert this winter. Fortunately, I find them to be more fascinating than frightful, even though I’m not the biggest fan of spiders in general.
A recent article on LiveScience shed some light on the arachnids, which live on every continent except Antarctica.
They first emerged during the Cretaceous period in what is now the Americas – but at the time, the Americas were part of a supercontinent that also included Africa, Australia and India, LiveScience reports.
As that supercontinent broke apart, tarantulas basically went for a ride. India collided with Asia, bringing tarantulas there too, LiveScience notes.
Tarantulas evolved to meet the needs of their climate zones and ecological niches, and today, there are more than 850 species.
They might look like scary spiders, but in the U.S. at least, they are generally not threatening to humans. LiveScience reports their venom is milder than a honeybee’s.
Tarantulas are cool creatures – and it’s especially cool to see them roaming our desert!