He’s back.
Finally.
Tim Tebow, the greatest college athlete of all-time, is officially returning to the NFL after an eight-year hiatus.
This time as a tight end.
I’m far from a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but I may have to make an exception this year with Urban Meyer and Tebow reuniting – my two favorite Gators growing up.
I’m thrilled for him, despite much of the media being negative on Tebow’s return to the league.
The 33-year-old will be a great leadership addition inside a locker room that went 1-15 a season ago. He’ll help mentor No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawerence in terms of preparation and in the weight room.
I doubt Tebow ever plays meaningful snaps for his new team, but if there’s someone I’m never going to doubt making a comeback – outside of Tiger Woods – it’s Tebow.
