Back in Virginia, I lived two hours from my parents, which meant I could easily get in the car and happen to show up at their house just in time for dinner. (Amazing how that works, isn’t it?) Now there’s over 30 hours between us, which often throws a kink in my mealtime plans. But I think we’ve improvised pretty well, thanks to modern technology.
My parents are new to the whole iPhone scene, but FaceTime is one thing they’ve mastered with the help of my sister, and it’s not uncommon these days for us all to virtually eat dinner together, discussing our workdays and opinions on this-or-that and bantering just like we used to. And it’s something I’m deeply grateful for: the strength of family ties even in the most uncertain of times.
If you can’t be near those you love these days, I hope you put your technology to meaningful use and give them a call. Who knows, maybe it’ll even be dinnertime.