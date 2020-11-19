I was driving down 4th Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and as usual, it was chaos.
The road was packed with traffic, and drivers were swerving all over the place and slamming on their brakes.
I was in no rush, but I was alert.
Then, out of nowhere, three teens on bicycles appeared in the middle of the lane in front of me, weaving between moving vehicles while they crossed 4th Avenue.
There was no crosswalk, no traffic light, nothing – just three teens adding their contribution to the madness.
My heart stopped for a moment as I slammed on my brakes, but for the teens, they didn’t seem to mind. In fact, they were laughing, as if defying death while crossing the street was great fun.
Somehow, they made it.
Teens, rather than play Frogger with your lives at stake, might I suggest checking out these fancy devices in Yuma called “crosswalks?” They are pretty amazing – and they might just save your life.