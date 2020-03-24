On Friday, my worst coronavirus closure fear was realized: my gym was closing. I don’t consider myself a fitness buff, but going to the gym nearly every day has been a big part of my life the past two years. So, it was time to find new ways to stay active.
So on Saturday, I decided to hike Telegraph Pass for the first time. Yes, I’ve lived in Yuma nearly six years, but had never hiked Telegraph Pass before. I’m not big on hiking, so it never really appealed to me.
I have to say, my opinion on hiking hasn’t really changed. It didn’t help that I apparently veered off course and followed a path that led to a dead end at the top of a cliff, so I didn’t even end up completing the hike.
But hey, at least I can say I’ve attempted to hike Telegraph Pass.