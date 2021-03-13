“Let’s hike Telegraph Pass,” she said. “It’ll be fun,” she said. It’s me; I’m she. And every time I trek Telegraph’s 5.3-mile loop, I remember why I don’t find myself there more often.
A friend and I took to the trail early last Saturday; they’ve lived in Yuma for several years now and had yet to encounter Telegraph, until I had the bright idea to introduce them. After a few miles, though, we both decided that we’d be just fine if we never saw that steep and winding path to the summit ever again.
Along the way, we happened to cross paths with a fellow hiker working on their 145th trek up the mountain. One hundred and forty-fifth! I’ve also interacted with people who run the trail for fun multiple times a week and I have to say, I just don’t understand the appeal. Because if you see me running, things have gone very, very wrong and someone should probably call 911.