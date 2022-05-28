When the news first broke about Uvalde this week, I have to admit that I hadn’t given it a second glance at first. I saw a line mentioning a shooting, but that seems to happen so regularly that I hadn’t thought very much of it beyond, “Oh no, not another one.” How does this strike folks older than myself, I wonder–is it a fresh horror felt just as raw each time? For myself, being in my twenties, it feels like another part of the usual, terrible normal.
I think hearing terrible news so often really does desensitize one to atrocity to some extent. But hopefully not to the point that one would stop caring. After I learned more about Uvalde, I did feel horrible at the thought of what happened. Who wouldn’t? And I feel even worse at the thought that this likely won’t be the last time we hear news of this nature.