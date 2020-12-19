If there’s anything I’ve been grateful for in 2020, it’s community journalism.
Covering the day-to-day of bordertown life amid the COVID-19 pandemic was – is – challenging and stimulating and awkward, beautiful and terrible and emotional and deeply moving in so many ways. One thing I’m endlessly struck by with each day on the job is the resilience of humanity. Its kindness, its collective sense of urgency to unite for the sake of the greater good.
And looking back through the array of stories we’ve drummed out this year, so many of them reflect that. I don’t know about you, readers, but in a year fraught with case counts and cancellations and unknowns, I’ve needed those stories more than ever before. As someone so compellingly put it on Facebook: “Community journalism saves us and reminds us the world is good.”
Thank you, dear people of Yuma, for believing in – and being such a vital part of – community journalism. For believing in us. We sure believe in you.