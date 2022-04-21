Tuesday night, in the midst of a nasty windstorm, a fire ripped through a Yuma mobile home park, destroying eight homes and damaging an RV.
According to the American Red Cross, at least 19 children and 12 adults were displaced.
Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Imperial County Fire Department all responded to requests for mutual aid at the scene, and with their efforts, the blaze was eventually contained.
I cannot imagine how challenging it was to fight a fire here in Yuma that night.
Weather Underground reports we had wind gusts as high as 33 mph Tuesday, with sustained winds topping out at 25 mph. The low temperature of the night was 68 degrees, which, combined with the lack of humidity and the bulky firefighting gear, had to be miserable.
It’s remarkable that more homes weren’t lost – and even more remarkable that no one was injured.
To our firefighters and first responders, thank you.