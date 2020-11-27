This certainly was a different Thanks-giving for me and my family this year. In light of the pandemic, my siblings, their children and I decided we would not get together at my brother’s house in Tucson as is our tradition.
So early Thursday morning the group texts from my family started coming in, with well wishes and photos of the dishes they had already prepared. Some of my siblings and nieces were planning to Zoom with one another later in the day.
But before they did, each texted what they were thankful for this year. When my turn came up, I wrote, “I’m thankful that my family members care enough about one another that they are willing to stay away from one another for the holiday.”
I miss them and can’t wait to celebrate with them again during family gatherings that I will appreciate even more now.