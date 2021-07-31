Parting is such sweet sorrow.
The beckoning of new adventures has signaled the end of my time here at the Yuma Sun and thus, the end of my Saturday First Takes.
When I arrived to the Yuma Sun two years ago, I never imagined I’d fall in love with the education beat, or that I’d count my fellow newswriters and editors as extended family – the ones you call upon when you’re having car trouble, in dire need of a jack to change a flat tire or simply craving cornbread muffins and peach cobbler. And I certainly never dreamed I’d spend the greater half of this stint churning out pandemic-related news stories and conducting Zoom interviews from my coffee table. Yet here we are, and I’m better (and slightly more tech savvy) because of it.
While words do little to convey the depth of my gratitude, many thanks are owed to you, readers. Many of you have been not only loyal subscribers, but valuable contacts, colleagues ands story subjects as well. Thank you for your trust and support.
And to the Yuma Sun – you’ll always take up room in my heart. Thank you truly, for everything.