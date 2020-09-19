This time last year, I was scrambling to pack my belongings strategically enough that they’d fit in my four-door sedan, find a place to live via phone calls and internet searches and prepare to make the 34-hour drive that would bring me, sight unseen, to Yuma by Oct. 1. (If you’re thinking, “That sounds like a whirlwind,” you’re not wrong.)
While I wish the latter half of my first year here was exempt from the effects of COVID-19, part of me feels like I’ve gotten to know Yuma on a much more personal note because of them. When the pandemic started, the majority of my in-person meetings and interviews shifted to phone calls with people who were in the same boat I was in, affording me deeper insight to the heart and the humanistic side of those who call Yuma home.
It’s been a nice reminder that we’re rarely as alone in feeling or experiencing a certain thing as we may think we are – and that, at the end of the day, everyone else is just human, too.
So thanks, Yuma, for letting your “human” show. It looks good on you.