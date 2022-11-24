I never celebrated a Thanks-giving in my parents’ house. Growing up, we spent the morning with my dad’s family for a holiday brunch, and we spent the evening with my mom’s family, dining at my grandparents’ house.
While it didn’t happen in our home, it was always a day of family, laughter and fun.
Since I moved to Yuma, our Thanksgiving celebrations change every year. Some years, we’ve hosted giant feasts on the back porch of our house for dozens of people. Other years, we’ve traveled or had a smaller dinner with just a handful of people.
But there’s always been a constant thread weaving through the day: spending time with those we love, our family and those friends who’ve become family. The location never matters, our home or theirs, or across the country. What counts are the people we are with, the time spent together, and the memories made along the way.
For each of those people and the friendships we have with them, I’m thankful.