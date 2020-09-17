Plastic wrap is officially banned from my house.
In fact, that might be one of the most infuriating products ever invented.
I’ve had the same roll for at least 10 years, and this week, I tried to use it.
I spent the first five minutes trying to tear off the sheet of plastic wrap as the box tried to collapse in my hand.
Shortly thereafter, I had three different sheets of plastic wrap of varying lengths hovering over the plate – but not sticking to the plate.
After several minutes of trying to get the wrap to stick to the plate, I gave up, and got a container out for the leftovers.
Plastic wrap was never a staple for me because it’s not environmentally friendly.
But this experience reminded me of just how frustrating it is too.
There may be a secret way to use it that actually works. But at this point, I’ll stick with reusable containers.