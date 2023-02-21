On Sunday evening, the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, kicked off the 2023 NASCAR season. The crown jewel of American motorsports, it’s one of the few races that casual viewers still occasionally turn on, and one of the few remaining races that distantly resembles the electric NASCAR fandom of the early 2000s with a large crowd at Daytona International Speedway.
However, many (including myself) were left with a sour taste in our mouths after watching the longest Daytona 500 in history, as commercials and advertisements overwhelmingly occupied the amount of airtime across the event.