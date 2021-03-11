Well, it finally happened. I told myself I would never do it – I would buck the old cliches.
But this week, I realized the inevitable has occurred. I’ve turned into one of my parents.
One of my father’s biggest pet peeves is leaving on the lights when you aren’t in the room. There were four kids in our house, and we were terrible about turning off lights. In our defense, however, the house was old and spooky, and light switches weren’t convenient.
For example, there was a light switch at the bottom of the stairs, but not the top. So if we were upstairs, the hall/stair light was on. Otherwise, we’d have to navigate that in the dark, and that seemed like a terrible idea.
Of course, this infuriated my father. Why on earth are all the lights on?!
As I grumbled to myself this week, smacking down light switches, I realized just how funny the situation is.
Dad – you’ll be happy to know I now understand your frustration!