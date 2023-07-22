So… Pretty much the whole world is talking about the Barbie movie and rightfully so. The film looks delightfully colorful and fun with a neat cast and funnily enough, it’s gotten some loud people very mad. Goodness knows why some people could get so sensitive about a doll movie but like everything else in life, there’s no making everyone happy. Like plenty of others, I got a friend group together and we went pink for a Friday night screening of the film. My mom – who’s not online very much – was understandably very confused about my enthusiasm. As a child, I hated Barbie dolls! My criticism then was that they all looked the same and they didn’t look “pretty” enough. Still, I would take a Barbie doll over a baby doll any day! But regardless of my old feelings about Barbie, the movie is just a very different matter altogether. The excitement for it has taken on a very prominent life of its own this summer and for once, I’m quite glad to participate!

