I challenged myself last week to abstain from my cellphone for the first hour of the morning. I’d found myself habitually reaching for it right after waking and I wasn’t happy with starting my day on that note – and with everything going on in the world these days, I felt I could use the interlude.
So every morning I’d exchange the mindless perusal of social media and my inbox for technology-free affairs like taking a walk or finishing the book I started reading too many weeks ago, and I was amazed by how refreshed I felt.
Studies show that those who forgo browsing through their phones for the first 60 minutes of the day generally feel more positive, productive and engaged in the present moment than those who consume their social media like morning coffee. That was definitely true in my case.
Try it for yourself, if you feel so inclined; maybe you’ll find it’s a worthwhile habit.