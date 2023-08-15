Do you remember the first time you watched the heartwarm-ing sports drama, “The Blind Side”?
I do, and I remember being peeved at the NCAA investigator assigned to look into Michael Oher’s case regarding his commitment to Ole Miss and the tampering from his adoptive parents, the Tuohys. Oher played in the NFL, giving the movie a happy, rewarding ending.
On Monday, Oher alleged the Tuohys lied about his adoption, tricking him into a conservatorship. According to Oher, the Tuohys presented him with what he thought to be his adoption papers, but in reality was paperwork to make them his conservators, giving them authority over his business deals.
More information states that each member of the Tuohy family (Oher excluded) allegedly earned $225,000 and a share of the movie profits in a deal with 20th Century Fox.
The Tuohys did not immediately return phone calls to several news outlets, and their attorneys declined to comment.