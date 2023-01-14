My friend Jude recently gifted me a Star Trek: The Next Generation cats throw and it now takes up an appropriate spot on the chair in my study. I like to jokingly think of the chair as my equivalent of a captain’s chair because how could I not, right? The funny thing now is that my cat’s taken quite a fancy to the ottoman that accompanies the chair. She’ll also sit in the throw but she’s commandeered the ottoman as her own. So if I have a captain’s chair, I guess my cat Hoshi has a commander’s ottoman! And goodness, what a hilarious image that brings to mind. I don’t think Spock would prefer to lie on an ottoman at Kirk’s feet but I think he would approve of a feline presence! The preferred companionship of felis catus is logical, after all, since it provides soothing comfort. That’s not to say I’m playing favorites, though. I adore most critters!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

