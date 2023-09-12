It's been two years since I last played fantasy football, and it only took a week for me to be reminded on why I stopped in the first place.
There's no greater letdown in fantasy sports than riding the high of your draft into Week 1, only to have your hopes and dreams crushed by an unlikely opponent.
I was trailing by 15 points heading into Sunday Night Football, eager for a big game from running back Tony Pollard to turn the tide into a potential victory over my opponent, who was playing the Cowboys defense/special teams. I knew a victory was a longshot, but I didn't expect anything remotely close to the actual outcome.
The Cowboys defense scored two touchdowns and recorded two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal while pitching a shutout. I scored the most points out of every loser in the league, and still lost by 30.
There's always next week though, right?