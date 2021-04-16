Last week I read a news story about a fun event that turned tragic. The family of a California man is suing the organizers of a taco-eating contest after he choked on a taco during the competition and died.
People think that these eating contests are all fun and games – but they’re not. They require lots of skill and preparation.
An expert eating competitor must learn how to train his or her esophagus and stomach to handle the increased volume of food coming into the body. Only with the proper training, can one devour 75 hot dogs (with buns) in 10 minutes, which is the world record!
Years ago we sent our sports editor at the time to participate in a hot dog eating contest. He did fine, but we never even considered the risks involved. From now on, I think we should leave the eating competitions to the professionals.