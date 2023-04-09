Someone recently asked, Don’t you wish Jimmy was still here? I know this person truly loved my husband and misses him, but honestly, no, I don’t wish him back if it means that he would continue to suffer like he was before he passed away.
Yes, I wish I could still enjoy his company and I miss him deeply, but it would be selfish of me to want him back under the same circumstances. I want him back only if he will no longer suffer, and I know the day will come when no one will say “I am sick” (Isaiah 33:24) and those who sleep in death will have another chance at life (Acts 24:15). I look forward to that day!