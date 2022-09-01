When this whole student loan debt forgiveness plan was announced recently, I was confused because it mentioned Pell Grants. I was under the impression that these were grants – not loans – and did not have to be paid back.
After a bit of research, I discovered I was correct. But Pell Grants are included in the plan because they apply to students who received this federal assistance and did not complete their studies. As a result, they were required to reimburse the government for the amount of the grants.