I’ll say it here first, the Diamond-backs have certainly not been the most attractive baseball team over the past few years.
Since 2020, their best finish in the NL West is fourth, a 74-88 2022 campaign, but it feels like they still haven’t escaped the misery of the 110-loss 2021 season.
That is, until now, maybe.
In a division with supercharged teams like the Padres and Dodgers, who will certainly be sailing smoother later in the season, the Diamondbacks have been storming to the top of their division, earning wins and even sweeping the Dodgers in April.
The defensive alignment of Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy is one of the most exciting groups of players I have ever seen. The sheer speed and defensive acumen of the group, along with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. providing some leadership and a big bat, is nothing short of impressive.
There’s so much more to talk about with this group, but that’s my favorite point.