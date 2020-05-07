Since Mother Nature decided to crank up the thermostat, I’ve been exercising in the early morning hours.
This is not my ideal time of day. Usually, I prefer my interactions with other humans after I’ve had a cup of coffee.
But the early-morning world outside is incredibly friendly.
I have yet to cross paths with someone who didn’t wave or say good morning, from walkers and joggers to bicyclists. Even their dogs are friendly – I didn’t know tails could wiggle in enthusiasm so fast!
People are keeping up with social distancing measures. But there’s also a sense of neighborly community, which is terrific to experience.
And in turn, I find myself looking forward to the next early walk – a sentence I never thought I would think, much less type.
I will probably never be a true morning person, because I think that’s lacking in my DNA. But I think I can get used to this whole “morning exercise” concept!