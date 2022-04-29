It’s been happening for a while. The outside packaging and the price remain the same, but the product inside is smaller. Or the bottle has a false bottom so it seems there’s more product than there really is. The rolls of toilet paper are smaller and the bag has fewer chips, but they still cost the same.
Companies are using this tactic to push rising inflation costs onto consumers with little notice. The Philadelphia Inquirer calls it “shrinkflation.”
The Wall Street Journal says that companies are trying to find hidden ways to raise prices without raising prices. Some companies feel they have no choice when their own costs have skyrocketed, but they don’t want pushback from customers. And they know most customers won’t notice or bother to read labels for size and weight changes.
Some things are obvious. The place that serves my favorite iced coffee changed the covers for a cheaper version that doesn’t fit well and falls off easily. Several times the cover has fallen off and I’ve spilled coffee on myself. I noticed.