Elon Musk is now the richest person to have ever lived, and he’s loving it. I personally find the guy quite irritating as it seems headlines refuse to avoid him.
It’s all part of his egocentric plan, however, and he clearly loves the spotlight. Both his Twitter posts and replies often mimic the snarkiness and sassiness that the Wendy’s twitter account had before it quickly shifted toward corporate-relevancy cringe. Recently, he called Elizabeth Warren a Karen on Twitter and replied to Bernie Sanders by saying he forgot he was still alive. He’s trying too hard and his attempt at relevancy just gets old.
Don’t get me wrong, I love all the innovation he has brought to this new space age we find ourselves in, from making the internet available easily all over the world through SpaceX satellites and pioneering the reusable rocket. But at some point you have to differentiate between trying to be a suave, cool guy and just being a totally sarcastic dork.