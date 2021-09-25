Having studied film in school, I tend to watch a lot of movies. Not as many as you’d think, but still a decent amount. This year I’ve seen 90 to date; mostly on my TV, laptop or even phone. But after attending the Manhattan Short Film Festival on Thursday, I’m reminded how magical it feels to witness moving images on a large screen in the dark.
There were so many of us at the Historic Yuma Theatre clutching our voting cards, our excitement palpable. I don’t think I’ve felt this sort of connectedness with so many people since pre-pandemic. (However, I responsibly wore a mask. In a large crowd it’s best to be careful!)
But that’s why I love the theater: it feels like movie-watching with purpose. When I’m home, my hands itch for something to do. But at the cinema, there’s a silver screen larger than life and nothing else quite matches the sense of grandeur it inspires.