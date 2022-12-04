The fight against clutter is never ending. Nowadays we have to deal with digital clutter too. I have several email accounts for different parts of my life. Keeping up with them can be challenging.
So when I accidentally deleted my work email, it felt freeing. No, I did not “accidentally” delete them on purpose. It really was a mistake.
Gone are nearly 29,000 pages with 50 emails each. That’s a lot of emails.
After restoring some them, I decided to live with the consequences. It means no more constant warnings that my mailbox is almost full. At least for a while.
Fortunately, I have gotten into the habit of responding to emails or taking the necessary action as soon as possible. (So I didn’t lose any business wishes sent in by readers; keep sending them!)
I still saved old emails “just in case.” However, I rarely, if ever, had to go back to an old email.
In a way, it’s freeing to lose almost 1.45 million emails. I feel much lighter!