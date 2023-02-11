Life after escaping a cult is an ongoing deconstruc-tion process. You’re not starting from scratch but there’s so much you realize you don’t need to fear or you’ll come across a topic and realize, “Oh wait, this is actually true, huh?” My best example of this to-date has been re-discovering evolutionary biology. I only understood the gist of it before but I’ve recently wanted to hear about it at length. God, is it so fascinating! I have so many questions like what was going on in early hominins’ brains? Did they have inner mental dialogues like we do or were their thoughts more abstract? How did island dwarfism result in H. floresiensis‘ short statures? There is so much we still don’t know about earth’s history and that exhilarates my imagination. I feel so incredibly young – when was the last time something felt so new? I don’t remember but I’m grateful for this feeling and for the gift of knowledge itself.
First take: the gift of knowledge
