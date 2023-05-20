As a follow-up to my take last week about discovering I have celiac disease and thus cannot have gluten, I gotta say it’s wild to see how much of a difference it makes. I thought I was forever doomed to have little energy but I’m starting to find hope. The only struggle, now, has been that I haven’t achieved a completely gluten-free status for more than two consecutive days – and not for lack of trying. No, the tricky thing is that some foods will say they’re gluten-free but they’re not certified gluten-free. Some products provide allergen info such as “processed in a facility that also processes (X,Y, Z)” but others say zilch and you’re left contemplating risk. Do you take the product and gamble on whether there’s cross-contamination? Or do you put it back and do without? It feels like I’m now at the mercy of these food companies and when I lose the gamble, boy is it the worst thing. Here’s hoping I’ll get the better hang of this!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

