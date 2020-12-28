I don’t doubt a lot of people will be happy to have 2020 behind us. Still, there were some good things to come out of the year gone by:
• Americans exercised the right to vote in record numbers.
• People took to the streets in protest through most of the year, but the demonstrations were peaceful and respectful of the law for the most part.
• If we were paying attention, COVID-19 taught us to put everything in perspective and appreciate what matters most.
• COVID-19 taught us not to take anything for granted.
• In record time, our country rolled out vaccines against the coronavirus.
• The coronavirus shone a light on the heretofore underappreciated efforts of medical workers, police and emergency service workers, grocers, truckers and others.
• Employers in greater numbers gave workers greater flexibility to work from home.
• COVID-19 will not kill most of us, so we will emerge stronger on the other side of the pandemic.