The good, the bad and the ugly.
First, the ugly: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 133 passing yards and two interceptions against the Saints. And don’t get me started on his mid-life crisis appearance. It ain’t workin.’
Next, the bad: Northern Arizona University plays football at University of Arizona on Saturday. If my 0-2 Lumberjacks should win, it’s no doubt because the 0-2 ‘Cats are struggling. If the ‘Cats win, well, they’re supposed to, right?
And, the good: Waiting for the opening kickoff last week at Yuma Catholic, Fernie Quiroz was walking past, headed to his seat in the grandstand and he stopped to tell me the o-n-l-y thing he and his family drink is Dr. Pepper.
Why? I asked.
Because it’s No. 23, said Fernie, pointing to the “23” on the can, which is actually for the beverage’s “blend” of 23 flavors. But Fernie pointed out it is also the jersey number of his nephew, Shamrocks junior linebacker Jared Marquez.
That was one of the coolest things I’ve heard in a long time.