For the first time in six years, the World Baseball Classic is making its return, as well as its first return to Phoenix since the 2013 edition of the tournament.
Pool C, hosted at Chase Field in Phoenix, consists of four teams from the Americas: The United States, Colombia, Mexico and Canada, as well as Great Britain from Europe. Pools A, B and D play in Taichung, Taiwan, Tokyo and Miami respectively.
In 2017, the WBC was one of the most exciting sporting events of March, outside of NCAA March Madness, best remembered for the thrilling 6-3 US win over the Dominican Republic in which Baltimore’s Adam Jones robbed then-teammate Manny Machado of a home run in the seventh.
This year’s field boasts some of the best talent in the world, including loaded squads from the U.S., Dominican Republic and Japan. Other talented squads include Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and The Kingdom of the Netherlands.