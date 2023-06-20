It’s summer time, which means the hottest thing in sports is baseball, and it’s a good time to be a baseball fan in Arizona.
The Diamondbacks are 44-29, first in the NL West and 2.5 games out of first place in National League.
That’s great and all, but you should REALLY be watching the Men’s College World Series instead.
Seven of the eight teams to head to Omaha remain as the tournament gets tighter this week, but what’s really made this year’s rendition The Greatest Show on Dirt special is that six of the first eight games have been decided by a single run.
The nation’s greatest college baseball players and numerous future MLB draft picks have strutted their stuff like peacocks on parade and trust me, the MLB will be waiting for you when all is said and done.
Tune in for traditional, pressure-packed games of postseason baseball. You won’t regret it.
My pick to win it all is Wake Forest.
Who’s yours?
