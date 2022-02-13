I’ve been working at home for almost two years. According to a study of work-at-home employees, more than 800,000 Arizonans said they are healthier since they ditched long commutes. I had previously read that many people gained weight during the pandemic, but these researchers also considered mental wellbeing.
In the study, 58% said the biggest benefit is spending more time with family and 1 in 5 are making healthier breakfasts. I know this is true to me. I used to fly out the door sometimes, pick up breakfast somewhere along the way or wait for lunch at a drive-thru and eat in the office as I worked.
Now I hardly ever eat out. At first, I gained weight because I was no longer running around from one place to another, doing interviews and covering events. Now I do most interviews by phone or email. Most meetings are still streamed live online.
But I’ve now hit a better balance. I eat less and, thanks to my mother-in-law, mostly homemade meals. I lost some of the weight that I initially gained. So yes, I believe I’m healthier today.