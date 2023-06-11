Let the heat begin! After six weeks with no air condition-ing, we now have the miracle of AC at home once more.
Thankfully the weather has been unusually cool. And by “cool,” I mean in the 80s and 90s, which is rare for May and June in Yuma.
We’ve been joking that the hot weather has been laying low to give us a chance to get the AC fixed. The AC company had to wait for parts. And then the wrong parts showed up, and the techs – and we – had to wait all over again.
The window units in each bedroom really saved us, and the cool breezes and open windows really made a difference in the evening. And thank goodness for ceiling fans!
Anyway, we kept hoping that the weather stayed decent enough, which in Yuma is anything below 100. And, for the most part, it did. So now we’re ready! Let the hot times roll!
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
