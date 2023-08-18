If you’re like me, you probably hate pesky mosquit-oes. We have them and gnats at work and they are always buzzing by our ears or getting in our hair.
Someone on a blog I follow recently wrote that they trapped an annoying mosquito in their refrigerator to kill it. I didn’t know that would do the trick.
But according to various websites, some mosquitoes become inactive and usually die when temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
In my research, I also discovered that the average mosquito lives for only about two or three months. But they sure make the most of their short lives by tormenting us and driving us mad – not to mention carrying diseases that are potentially fatal to humans.
I think I actually noticed a mosquito in my kitchen this morning. But I don’t think I’m cunning enough to lure it into my fridge. I will just have to wait for winter.