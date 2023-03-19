Yuma County seems to be shrinking as the communi-ties of San Luis, Somerton, Foothills and Yuma grow. A friend recently realized that some Somerton businesses are closer to his Yuma home than the same businesses in Yuma. He has automatically been going to Yuma because he lives in Yuma. But now he “laughs at all the wasted gas and time I’ve spent going somewhere, just because that is what I always do ... We locals tend to think that traveling to Somerton, San Luis, or anywhere else local is far!”
On the other hand, he added, snowbirds don’t think anything about traveling from the Foothills to Somerton. “They are snowbirds who live in bigger cities, and to them, that is no distance at all to travel. In any case, I plan on making it a point for now on to do more shopping in Somerton and San Luis.”