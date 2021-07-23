This week I had jury duty. Yes, it is our civic duty, but I never look forward to it.
I arrived early and partook in one of my favorite pastimes: people-watching. It was quite an interesting mix made up of people of varying ages, races and genders.
The prevailing style of dress was casual cool, although some people showed up in T-shirts, shorts, jeans and sandals. One young man did wear a dress shirt and tie.
Masks are still required in the courthouse and all prospective jurors complied. But after they entered the jury room, one young man removed his mask, while an older man (who should know better) pulled his down to his chin, exposing his nose and mouth. Fun times.
We waited for 45 minutes, passing the time watching a home makeover show on the TVs in the room. Then the judge entered, thanked us for coming and told us we were not needed because the case had been settled the day before.
The way the people raced for the exits, one would’ve thought he said there were free breakfast burritos in the lobby!