There’s no denying that Yuma is an agricultural mecca. I vaguely recall, during my stint in the food service industry back East, unloading boxes of romaine and other leafy greens labeled “Grown in Yuma, AZ.”
Since moving here, it’s been fascinating to tour burgeoning fields and groves and see the source of some of my favorite fresh foods. But even those crops trace back to somewhere; and as I recently read, the link between numerous crops and our soil is David Fairchild, “the globe-trotting botanist who transformed what America eats.”
Before becoming the son-in-law of Alexander Graham Bell, Fairchild spent the 1890s roving the world in search of agriculture to bring back to the American industry, which at that time consisted of little more than meat, potatoes and cheese. From Croatia, Fairchild brought us kale; from China, peaches; from India, mangoes; from Malta, pomegranates; from Chile, avocados. The list goes on.
Thanks to Fairchild’s copious contributions, we get to experience uncomplicated joys like guacamole and peach cobbler – and I, for one, am quite grateful.