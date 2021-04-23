In the fall of 1984 I was a junior at the University of Arizona and had just landed my first reporting internship with the Tucson Citizen newspaper. As is the case with most newbies, I was assigned the night cops beat and worked ouf of the pressroom housed in Tucson Police Department headquarters.
During my first week on the job, a major story broke: An 8-year-old girl, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, was missing and feared kidnapped. I rushed to the command center that authorities had set up near her home. But, sadly, they did not find her that night.
On Thursday’s front page of the Yuma Sun, we ran a story about the man convicted in her killing and about a possible delay in his execution. The story triggered many memories of Vicki Lynne for me, especially the one when during a nightmare, I kept mumbling about “the little girl in the desert” (according to my mom).
No matter how much we journalists try to distance ourselves professionally from stories we cover, some are fixed in our psyche and will haunt us forever.