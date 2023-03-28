Last year as the sport world closed in on the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, everyone who knew even a tinge about college basketball recognized Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova.
This year is quite a switchup.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Last year as the sport world closed in on the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, everyone who knew even a tinge about college basketball recognized Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova.
This year is quite a switchup.
If you know basketball, you know UConn, but the other three? Welcome to the party!
For the first time ever, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic have advanced to the final round of the big dance, busting brackets and capturing hearts around the country. If you picked even one of these teams to make it this far, no you didn’t, you are lying.
A lot of history has been made with these four teams making it this far. For the first time since 2011, zero No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four. It’s also the second-highest seed total ever dating back to 1979.
The analytics say Miami. Vegas says UConn. My heart says San Diego State. What about you?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.