The most dangerous jobs in America? At first glance, the list is surprising. According to JohnFitch.com, veterinary jobs are the most dangerous, followed by bottled water manufacturing and ambulance services.

The website analyzed the number of non-fatal injuries in every industry. Veterinary jobs receive the most injuries. This shouldn’t be surprising since animals in pain or fear can be unpredictable. And some come with sharp teeth and claws.

