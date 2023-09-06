The most dangerous jobs in America? At first glance, the list is surprising. According to JohnFitch.com, veterinary jobs are the most dangerous, followed by bottled water manufacturing and ambulance services.
The website analyzed the number of non-fatal injuries in every industry. Veterinary jobs receive the most injuries. This shouldn’t be surprising since animals in pain or fear can be unpredictable. And some come with sharp teeth and claws.
Although water bottling doesn’t sound dangerous, the machinery is heavy and can require heavy lifting. And ambulance workers can find themselves in hazardous situations.
The other most dangerous jobs? Some sound dangerous, like correctional institutions and iron foundries. Others don’t sound dangerous but can be, such as nursing and residential care facilities (long hours, little rest) and couriers and express delivery services (long driving hours, extreme road conditions).
Rounding out the list are jobs at skiing facilities, water passenger transportation and mobile home manufacturing.