The most iconic American pairing is undoubtedly baseball and the Fourth of July.
America’s pastime and Independence Day have much in common.
Both share ties to Britain. Baseball developed from its British cousins, cricket and rounders (sorry Abner Doubleday), while The Fourth of July of course spawns from the signing of the Declaration of Independence, officially separating the U.S. from Britain.
Since the 1860s, the two have always overlapped. The first time “The Star Spangled Banner” was played at a sporting event was a baseball game. Baseball’s first fireworks show was held on July 4, 1909, 114 years ago, at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
The Fourth also gave us Lou Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech.
Baseball culture is Fourth of July culture, and there’s no better way to celebrate the day than by turning on a ballgame. All 30 MLB teams play, so take a break from the party to watch America’s pastime on America’s birthday – it might just be the most patriotic thing you can do.
